LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Arkansas State Police Facebook page, state and local law authorities have planned to step up enforcement of distracted driving laws.

Officers stated that distracted driving continues to be one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes along nationwide roadways. Authorities stated that the Arkansas State Police Highway Safety Office is working with state and local law enforcement agencies to encourage drivers to put down their phones while driving.

Arkansas State Police stated the plan is called, “Stepped-Up Enforcement of the State’s Distracted Driving Laws”. It’s scheduled for April 4 through April 11. The plan is also referred to as the “U Text and Drive, You Pay Enforcement Operation”.

According to officers, Arkansas State Troopers, local sheriff’s departments and local police officers are involved.

Troopers stated that the operation will target drivers who are texting and driving as well as violating other distracted driving laws. Police cited that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), between 2012 and 2019, more than 26,000 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver.

While fatalities from motor vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018 to 2019, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10 percent.

The statistical analysis from NHTSA also reported that the number of fatalities linked to driver distraction was 3,142 deaths nationwide, or almost 9 percent of all fatalities during 2019, a 10 percent increase over the previous year, or 284 more deaths. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.

Troopers reported that Millennials and Generation Z are the most distracted drivers, often using their cell phones to talk, text, and scroll through social media while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.

According to NHTSA research from 2017, young drivers, 16 to 24-years-old, have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007. During 2019, nine percent of people killed in crashes involving teenagers (15 to 19-years-old) died when the teen drivers were distracted at the time of the crash.

“Distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on Arkansas roadways,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

“Drivers know it’s against the law, yet the distractions are significantly attributed to texting while driving.”

According to troopers, many drivers are guilty of a “double standard” when it comes to distracted driving. They referenced a report in 2018 from Traffic Safety Culture Index, the American Automobile Association, which showed that while nearly 96 percent of drivers believed it was very or extremely dangerous to read a text or email while driving, four out of 10 drivers admitted to doing so within the previous 30 days.

“These drivers give themselves a personal exemption to ignore the law while unfairly putting others at risk,” Bryant said. “Beginning April 4, state troopers won’t be issuing warnings, they’ll be writing violator citations as part of the U Text and Drive, You Pay Enforcement Operation.”

The Arkansas Highway Safety Office and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel.

Drivers are encouraged to follow these suggestions to ensure a safe driving experience:

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Only after you are off the roadway and stopped is it safe to text.

Ask your passenger to be a “designated texter”. Allow the passenger access to your phone for responding to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cell phone use while driving can easily become a habit. Consider activating your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature while driving, or put the phone in the trunk, glove compartment, or back seat of the vehicle until arriving at your destination.

Troopers stated that texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. They ask that you help break the dangerous habit of distracted driving.

Arkansas State Police stated, “Remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay”.