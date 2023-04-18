BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Police have issued an endangered child advisory for 17-year-old Aubrey Halliday. Aubrey is missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and was last seen on Monday, April 17, 2023, around 11:15 PM.

Photo courtesy of Arkansas State Police

Her last known location was on Western Hills Lane in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The clothing she is currently wearing is unknown, but she normally wears sweatpants and a drawstring hoodie. The missing juvenile’s direction of travel is also unknown at this time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aubrey, you are urged to contact the Mountain Home Police Department at (870) 425-6336.