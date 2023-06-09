ARKANSAS, (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, the Arkansas State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40. According to reports, officers seized approximately 50,000 Fentanyl pills and a firearm. The value of the illegal drugs manufactured was estimated to be over $2 million.

There’s no telling how many lives were saved by taking such a massive quantity of this deadly substance out of circulation. We’re so proud of our Troopers for the courageous and important work they’re doing every day to protect Arkansans ASP Col. Mike Hagar

Around 8:00 AM the Troopers stopped the vehicle for an improper lane change between Protho Junction and the I-440 interchange. According to reports, during the search of the vehicle, Troopers seized 11.83 pounds or 5 kilograms of Fentanyl. Both suspects were taken into custody.