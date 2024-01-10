JONESBORO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a shooting fatality that occurred around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the Jonesboro Police Department dispatch received a call about an altercation between a father and his son at a home on West Jefferson Street. A witness told dispatch that the son was armed with a knife.

An officer arrived at the home and confronted Joseph Lee McCrackin Jr., 26, of Little Rock. A physical altercation occurred between the two, with the officer firing his service weapon and striking McCrackin.

Emergency personnel administered first aid, and McCrackin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was transported to St. Bernard’s Medical Center with minor injuries from the altercation.

An investigative case will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.