Arkansas State Police: Man dead after shooting in rural Hot Spring County

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after one person died after being shot in Hot Spring County Tuesday night.

Officers with Hot Springs Police Department arrived at Lakeside High School just after 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting victim.

State authorities said the victim, identified as 49-year-old Arthur Estralla of Hot Springs, was taken to an area hospital where he died from the injuries.

In the course of their investigation, the officers learned that the incident happened outside their jurisdiction. The HSPD Criminal Investigations Division as well as the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office were notified about the shooting so that they could begin an investigation.

Deputies requested assistance from the ASP, and state investigators said they learned the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in a rural area north of Malvern on State Highway 171.

Arkansas State Police agents said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing, noting that no arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact investigators at 501-293-3890.