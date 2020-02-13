Arkansas: State police investigating homicide in Marion County

Flippin, Ark. (02/13/20)— A 40 year old woman was found dead on Tuesday inside a Flippin residence (Marion County) along with two other individuals who had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Outside the same residence, local police shot and wounded a man who is believed to be a suspect in the homicide.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested by local authorities to conduct investigations of the homicide and officer involved shooting.

Flippin police officers responded at approximately 8:40 PM to a call for help needed. The officers encountered a suspect outside the location.

Richard Wayne Hudson Jr., age 42, of Glenpool, Oklahoma was shot by local police. He was transported to an area hospital where he continues to be treated.

Inside the residence local officers found the body of Kathryn Parker. The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine the manner and cause of death. Two other individuals at the residence were treated for injuries they had sustained.

The state police investigation is continuing and information will be provided to the prosecuting attorney to determine what criminal charges may be filed against the suspect upon his release from hospital care.

Questions relating to the identity of the police officers who responded to the call and their administrative status should be directed to the Flippin Police Chief.

