Arkansas State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ouachita County

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday September 26 shortly after 1:45 AM, two deputies with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 3500 block of Arkansas Highway 376.

When deputies arrived, they began searching a wooded area near the home for 47-year-old John Wesley Williams who had fled the home.

During the search, Williams reportedly raised a shotgun and pointed it at deputies and fired twice.

As deputies continued pursuing Williams, he pointed the gun at them again when one of the deputies shot Williams.

Williams was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have opened an investigation into the incident, which will be submitted to the Ouachita County prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas state laws.