Arkansas State Police investigating a suspected homicide in Lincoln County

GOULD, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers with the Gould Police Department have enlisted help from Arkansas State Police special agents to investigate a possible homicide.

During the investigation, officers located the body of Vintrael Allen McKinzie, 36, of Gould, inside the residence where state police Criminal Investigation Division special agents found evidence of a shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting happened late in the afternoon or early evening on Friday October 15.

McKinzie’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a state medical examiner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Agents questioned a suspect in the death investigation. No arrest has been made. The Lincoln County prosecuting attorney will meet with agents to review the case file and determine whether an arrest warrant should be issued.