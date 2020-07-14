Arkansas State Police cracking down on speeders with “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Law enforcement throughout Arkansas began a week-long concerted speed enforcement plan on Monday called “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.”

The plan, which involves both state and local departments, started on Monday and will continue through Sunday, July 19. Arkansas State Police will also “contribute patrol resources” in a Regional Speed Enforcement plan that targets speeders on particular selected days.

“Speeding is synonymous with tragedy and death on our roadways,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding was a contributing factor in 26% of fatal vehicle crashes in the U.S. in 2018. In Arkansas, 131 deaths were attributed to speed related crashes in 2018.

For 2020, according to preliminary NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting data, fatalities in speeding related crashes are increasing at an alarming rate. Through the end of June, 84 people have died in speed related crashes, compared to 63 at the same time last year.

