Arkansas State Police brought in to investigate a suspected homicide

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police have announced that they have been requested to assist authorities in Scott County with the investigation into a suspected homicide that was reported on Monday September 20.

Per the release, 56-year-old Alex Andrew Ingle was found dead inside his home on the 5800 block of Lookout Gap Road, shortly after 2:45 a.m.

Ingle’s body and crime scene evidence are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.