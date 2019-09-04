Arkansas State Police asked to investigate woman’s death

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — (9/4/19) Booneville Police Department authorities have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman found at a local residence earlier today.

Local police responded to the home about 7:55 a.m. based on the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon the discovery of the body, local officers secured the scene awaiting the arrival of state police special agents.

The body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm identification and determine the manner and cause of death.