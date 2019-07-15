Arkansas State Police are focusing on speed limit enforcement this week

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (7/15/2019) — You will want to avoid speeding in Arkansas this week.

The Arkansas State Police is focusing on speed limit enforcement through Sunday July 21st.

The effort called “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” is aimed at stopping drivers who are going faster than posted speeds in the Natural State.

Police say in 2017, speed was a contributing factor in 26% of all fatal crashes nationwide.

Below is the full press release from Arkansas State Police: