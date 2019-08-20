Arkansas State Head Football Coach takes leave of absence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KARK) – (8/20/19) The Arkansas State Athletics Department has issued the following statement from Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir, announcing that head football coach Blake Anderson is taking a leave of absence.

“Coach Anderson has decided to take a leave of absence during this difficult time to be with his wife, Wendy, and his family. We will continue to pray for peace for his family and provide assistance any way we can.

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has issued the following statement from Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir, announcing that head football coach Blake Anderson is taking a leave of absence. pic.twitter.com/EgRXQyAF4B — Arkansas State Athletics (@AStateRedWolves) August 19, 2019

Assistant Head Coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as our interim head coach until Coach Anderson decides to resume his activities as head coach. I will continue to be in communication with Coach Anderson both on a personal and professional level, but we will obviously respect and honor any amount of time he needs before he feels he can return.

I have 100-percent confidence in Coach Duggan, our football coaching staff and student leadership on this team to move us forward with our academics and competition.

I know there has been an outpouring of support for Coach Anderson, Wendy and their family, not only locally, but nationally. Coach Anderson has expressed how grateful his family is for all the thoughts and prayers, and we are also thankful for everyone’s support.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.