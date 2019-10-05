Arkansas State Fair kicks off Oct. 11 with new security features

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (10/5/19) The 80th annual Arkansas State Fair is now just one week away.

Big changes are already in place as the fair kicks off its eighth decade.

Arkansans can look forward to the food and fun the fair is known for, plus lots more.

At the fair grounds, it’s all hustle and bustle.

“A wonderful event. It’s such an important part of Arkansas history. It’s our 80th year,” says Doug White, General Manager of the Arkansas State Fair.

White has some new rules in place, but rest assured this isn’t his first rodeo.

“Arkansas State Fair Board around nine years….have been active with the state fair for over 20 years,” he explains.

His focus is to ensure this year is both the safest and most fun yet, for everyone.

“We put up special emphasis this year on security. We are really concentrating on that,” White adds. “We’ve got a new main gate, new perimeter fencing. During a fair we like to say this is the safest spot in the city of Little Rock.”

It’s all to make sure this anniversary celebrating eight decades of food, fun and family will continue to bring smiles for years to come.

“This is a historic anniversary for us to be at this place for 80 years. To be on these fair grounds and to see grandmothers and grandfathers that were here back in the 30s and 40s will say to me ‘I remember when.’ I can’t even imagine what it looked like back then but we have a lot of neon now,” he continues.

New this year is a shift from an 11-day event to just 10 days. The fair runs from Oct. 11 – Oct. 20.

Another highlight this year will be new foods for the health conscious.

There’s also an exciting show returning that hasn’t been seen at the fair in 24 years (click here for details).

