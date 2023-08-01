LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 83rd Arkansas State Fair is back in October and fair-goers can already get ahead of the curve.

State fair officials announced the Fair Frenzy promotion and the main stage concert lineup ahead of this year’s fair.

The Fair Frenzy promotion gives fair-goers a chance to get discounts on admissions and ride bands. Advance gate admissions can be bought for $5 and advance ride bands will be $30.

Officials said the promotion starts Aug. 1 and ends Aug. 14.

State Fair General Manager Tiffany Wilkerson said this discount was worth getting while it’s there.

 “The Fair Frenzy promotion is a great way for our fair patrons to get tickets for this year’s event at a huge discount,” Wilkerson said.

Also listed was this year’s lineup of stage performances.

  • Fri, Oct 13                           Phil Vassar with special guest Matt Stell
  • Sat, Oct 14                          Morris Day and the Time
  • Sun, Oct 15                         La Cultura Nortena with Enigmatico
  • Mon, Oct 16                       Jettway Music School with Zac Dunlap Band
  • Tue, Oct 17                         Amplify presents Faith and Family Night ft. Crowder & Nick Hall
  • Wed, Oct 18                       Artist to be revealed
  • Thu, Oct 19                         All-4-One
  • Fri, Oct 20                           Uncle Kracker
  • Sat, Oct 21                          Night Ranger
  • Sun, Oct 22                         La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos with La Tropa Del Nortea

“This year’s fair will be one for the ages,” Wilkerson said. “Our entertainment line-up, free attractions, and carnival midway are shaping up to be better than ever.”

The Arkansas State Fair will start on Friday, Oct. 13 and go through to Sunday, Oct. 22. All tickets can be bought starting Aug. 1 at ArkansasStateFair.com.