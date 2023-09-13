LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Here is the latest on the Arkansas extraordinary legislative session for Sept. 13.

11:40 update: The House State Agencies Committee has approved House Bill 1012, identical to the recently passed Senate Bill 10, making relatively minor changes to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

The next step for HB 1012 is to go to the House floor for a vote. If it passes without any amendments it will be sent to the governor’s desk for signature.

#NEWS: House committee votes to advance FOI bill. The full body will take it up tomorrow morning for a vote @KARK4News @FOX16News @CapitolViewAR #arpx — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 13, 2023

The House vote is set to happen Thursday morning.

Revised FOI bill passes Senate

After two hectic days, the Arkansas Senate passed legislation just before 10:30 a.m. changing the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

This most recent version of the legislation was filed last night as Senate Bill 10 and stripped out all proposed changes except for excluding governor and cabinet security “planning or provision of security services.”

The legislation continues to include language to make it retroactive until Jan. 1, 2022.

Testimony before the Senate State Agencies Committee generally indicated support for SB 10, the latest FOIA change proposal, unlike the previous day’s testimony for Senate Bill 9, or public complaints and statements about Senate Bill 8 on Monday.

Committee testimony was given by some who opposed the retroactivity clause that has been in each version of the bill. Generally, those who spoke were in favor of SB10.

At least 2 people now have spoken against the retroactivity clause that’s in the bill. It’s said to go back to January 2022, which would protect former governor Asa Hutchinson’s travel information as well. @KARK4News @FOX16News @CapitolViewAR #arpx https://t.co/LGO7CoiqxP — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 13, 2023

SB 10 was approved by the committee in a vote just after 10 a.m., shortly before the Senate vote. Identical legislation is due for a vote in the House today as well.