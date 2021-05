HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A Silver Alert has been issued in Calhoun County for a Mr. Wayne Scott.

Mr. Scott is an 80-year-old man from Hampton, Arkansas, standing at 5′ 6″ and weighing 170 pounds.

Wayne Scott

He was last seen 1495 Calhoun 149 in Hampton on May 1. He may be traveling in a 2013 Lexus GS300 with a 31-year-old female named Amira Al-Amri.

Anyone with any information on Scott’s whereabouts should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 798-2323.