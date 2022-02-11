NORMAN, Ark. – While being served papers filed against him, Travis Evans noticed a beverage can inside Montgomery County sheriff David White’s vehicle.

“I walked up to the sheriff’s car. He had the door halfcocked open and when I got up there, I instantly noticed a Miller Light can,” Evans said.

Evans started recording and confronted the sheriff on camera.

In the video, the sheriff can be heard changing his story multiple times.

First, White says he doesn’t have an open container in his car. Then he claims it’s a Monster Energy drink after Evans asked to look inside the car.

Sheriff White also switches to saying the can was a spit can, to saying he recently picked it up off the ground.

Evans asked White to pour out the spit in the can to show it was in fact a spit can.

“If it was a spit can, he should’ve dumped it out for me. He should’ve dumped it out for the other people watching on my video.”

Evans says the reason he started recording is that he’s had two close friends die on the road in 2021 from someone being under the influence.

We were able to get in touch with Montgomery County Judge Sammy Jones who says the issue is under investigation and that sheriff White is still the sheriff and has his vehicle.

The judge offered no further comment.