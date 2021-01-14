Arkansas sends National Guardsmen to Biden inauguration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas National Guard is sending 500 soldiers and airmen to Washington to assist with security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The guard on Thursday said Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved the mission. The deployment begins on Jan. 17 and the guardsmen are set to return to Arkansas before the end of the month.

The guard’s mission will include assisting with traffic control, security and crowd management at the National Mall, Lincoln Memorial and other locations.

The FBI has warned of armed rallies in Washington and at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.