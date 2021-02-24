Arkansas Senate removes affidavit option from voter ID law

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson legislation making the state’s voter ID law stricter.

The majority-Republican Senate by a 25 to 9 vote approved a bill that will no longer allow people without identification to cast a ballot, even if they sign a statement affirming their identity.

The House approved the measure earlier this month. Under the state’s current law, a voter who doesn’t present photo identification but signs a statement can cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county election commission finds it invalid.