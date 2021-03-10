Arkansas Senate OKs plan to overhaul Medicaid expansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The state Senate has approved and sent to the House a plan to overhaul Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion by encouraging those receiving benefits to work rather than requiring work.

Senators voted 26-3 for the proposal Tuesday that would move away from a work requirement. That requirement has been blocked by the federal courts and President Joe Biden’s administration.

The plan would continue using private insurance plans to cover clients but could move them to traditional fee-for-service Medicaid if they don’t work or attend school.

The plan would also need federal approval.