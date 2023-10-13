LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A senator representing Arkansas has requested special forces troops to confront Hamas in order to rescue American hostages.

In an Oct. 12 letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) urged the use of special forces troops trained in hostage rescue “to rescue the American hostages.”

On the morning of Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza. Hostages were taken during the deadly attack, leading to a counterattack on Gaza by Israeli forces.

Cotton pointed to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby’s statement that at least 14 Americans are unaccounted for after the Oct. 7 attack and that some of those missing Americans were presumed to be Hamas hostages.

“The United States has special-operations forces specially trained in hostage rescue, and these forces are already in Israel to assist with intelligence and planning efforts,” Cotton stated in the letter. “I urge you to use these elite warriors in a hands-on role to rescue the American hostages.”

“We have a duty to act,” Cotton added.

Cotton is a military veteran, having served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne and in Afghanistan with a Provincial Reconstruction Team. Among his military awards is a Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and Ranger Tab.