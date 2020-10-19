Arkansas sees uninsured children increasing at alarming rate

Experts say with the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is likely worse today.

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data released by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families found Arkansas is seeing its number of uninsured children increase at an alarming rate, much like other parts of the nation.

There are now approximately 43,000 uninsured children in Arkansas. RICH HUDDLESTON, ARKANSAS ADVOCATES FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Last year, 43,000 children in Arkansas didn’t have insurance.

That number has grown by 40 percent since 2016.

This negative trend that we’re seeing with more kids being uninsured is very very troubling. RICH HUDDLESTON, ARKANSAS ADVOCATES FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families Executive Director Rich Huddleston said this data is alarming, especially since it took place during a time of economic growth.

“It should have been declining because of the good economy, but that’s not what this report found,” he said.

Huddleston said there are a number of factors as to why this is happening, such as large cuts in outreach and enrollment assistance.

“That means fewer parents who don’t know their eligible for ARKids First, that also means less assistance to help them get enrolled,” he said.

These numbers are likely to be higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Marti Sharkey

Dr. Marti Sharkey, with the Rainbow Pediatric Clinic, said this can have a domino effect on children as they grow into adults.

Dr. Sharkey is also the City of Fayetteville City Health Officer.

“Finally when they’re sick enough that they have to go in, they are so sick, we have a really hard time getting their disease under control,” she said.

Our homeless rates for public school students are amazingly high in Northwest Arkansas, especially Fayetteville. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, RAINBOW PEDIATRIC CLINIC / CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE HEALTH OFFICER

Huddleston said a way to start reducing these numbers starts with awareness and realizing this issues exists.

“We definitely need to step up our outreach and enrollment efforts,” he said.

This is not just a problem for that individual, it’s a problem for our whole community as well. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, RAINBOW PEDIATRIC CLINIC / CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE HEALTH OFFICER

