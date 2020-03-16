Arkansas Schools online until after Spring Break, Governor sets plan amid Covid-19

ARKANSAS (03/15/2020) — The state of Arkansas has 16 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus. Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Sunday that all state schools will be having class on Monday, but on Tuesday all schools will go online until March 27th.

Jefferson, Pulaski, Garland, and Saline counties all have reported cases of Covid-19. According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website, 237 people are being monitored.

As more positive cases of Covid-19 are confirmed in the natural state, Governor Hutchinson updated residents with a plan to help limit the spread of the virus.

He announced he is mobilizing the Arkansas National Guard where 20 medics will serve in call center assisting those with Covid-19 questions. They will help in the Department of Health Emergency Operations Center in Little Rock.