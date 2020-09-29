Arkansas school superintendent dies from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas school superintendent has died from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Atkins School District announced that Superintendent Jody Jenkins died Tuesday morning due to complications from COVID-19.

Jenkins announced on Sept. 13 that he had tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized for the past several days.

Classes resumed in Arkansas last month and the state on Monday said there are 717 active cases in its public schools.

The state is requiring schools to offer in-person classes five days a week, though they can also offer virtual or hybrid options.