Arkansas School Districts are making decisions about having their students wear masks

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As we are all gearing up to go back to school some school districts in Arkansas have released which schools will require masks and which ones will not.
Here is the list of schools and school district’s plans as of August 9, 2021:
- Hamburg School District will not be requiring masks this year. The school board motion failed in a 3-3 vote. The district will continue to monitor the COVID cases in the area. If it continues to rise, the motion will be reconsidered.
- The Strong-Huttig School Board voted to reinstate its indoor mask policy, masks will not be required outside of the building.
- The El Dorado School Board will meet for a special meeting on Wednesday, the district is compiling surveys from parents and staff for the board to review.
- The Crossett School Board did not adopt a policy in the meeting held on Monday, August 9th.
- Camden Fairview School District will require masks for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required outside of the school building, according to Superintendent Johnny Embry.
- Smackover-Norphlet School District will start off the school year “strongly encouraging” masks but will continue to monitor the COVID cases in the area.
- We reached out to Junction City and Parker’s Chapel School Districts, we have not heard back yet. These school districts have board meetings scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021.