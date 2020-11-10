Arkansas scholarship lottery proceeds hit $1 billion, over 600,000 scholarships awarded statewide

Arkansas (KTVE/KARD) (11/10/20)— With the $8,447,337 raised in proceeds last month, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) has now exceeded $1 billion in available funding for scholarships.

The official proceeds figure since the lottery started in 2009 is $1,001,680,567.38. During this fiscal year which began July 1, scholarship proceeds stand at $32,594,405 through Oct. 31, 2020.

ASL Director Eric Hagler said the new proceeds number is monumental for the lottery.

“The sole mission of the lottery is to raise proceeds for scholarships in a responsible manner,” Hagler said. “We have never deviated from that mission, and we are very proud we have now hit $1 billion in proceeds. It equates to 600,608 scholarships awarded to deserving Arkansans.”

Hagler said lottery proceeds are transferred to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education who administers the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, the Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship and the Arkansas Concurrent Challenge Scholarship.

The Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship provides financial assistance to traditional and nontraditional students attending universities and two-year colleges, public and private, in the state. Freshman students at four-year colleges receive $1,000 from the scholarship. Second- and third-year students receive $4,000, and senior-level students are awarded $5,000 per year.

At two-year colleges, first-year students receive $1,000, while second-year students are awarded $3,000. To maintain eligibility, students must keep a 2.5 GPA.

The Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship is awarded to students seeking certification for high-demand occupations, such as in healthcare and information technology. Students must apply at least 30 days before enrolling in an eligible program.

Students may apply online for both of these scholarships at scholarships.ADHE.edu.

Qualified high school students may be eligible to enroll in concurrent courses and be covered by the new Arkansas Concurrent Challenge Scholarship. This scholarship awards junior and senior high school students $125 per course for up to two concurrent credit courses per semester. For more information, students should contact their high school counselor.

More than 92 cents of every dollar of ASL revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions, and other expenses in Arkansas. Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 600,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $3.4 billion in prizes to players, more than $293 million in retailer commissions and provided more than $139 million in state and federal tax revenue.

Visit MyArkansasLottery.com for more information on scholarships, winners, games, odds, promotions – and to join The Club for free. To hear winning numbers, call the Winning Numbers Hotline at 501-682-IWON (4966). To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

