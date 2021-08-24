Arkansas runs out of intensive care beds for COVID patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says the state has run out of intensive care unit beds for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the announcement on Tuesday, and capacity barely eased later that day with only one hospital showing availability.

Virus patients make up half of Arkansas’ ICU beds. The number of virus patients in ICUs and on ventilators reached a new high in the state on Monday.

Hutchinson said hospitals were working to open more ICU space for COVID-19 patients. Arkansas ranks fifth in the country for new virus cases per capita.