LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 6, 2022 more than 5,000 athletes, from across the nation and 10 countries, competed in the 20th Annual Little Rock Marathon weekend races.

According to the Little Rock Marathon organization, runners competed in the marathon and half marathon on a course race officials rolled out back in November, which included more than six miles in North Little Rock, and around many historic sites in Little Rock.

The following are race results from top finishers. All times are unofficial.

Marathon Overall Male:

Cameron Beckett (Little Rock, Arkansas): 2:40:26

Nathan O’Connor (Porter, Indiana): 2:42:00

Nicholas Inniger (Rogers, Arkansas): 2:53:55

The marathon overall first place male finisher, Cameron Beckett, won the Little Rock Half Marathon in November. He coaches cross country at Little Rock Christian Academy. This was his third time to run the Marathon and he’s completed the half marathon twice. Beckett’s plan for overcoming the humidity and heat during the race was to run a conservative race.

“It got really tough there in the back half,” Beckett said. “It’s such a great event. Little Rock has such an understated running community. It’s really fun community to be part of,” Beckett said.

Beckett plans to compete in the Bentonville Half in April, then take a short break from racing to focus on spending time with his family.

Marathon Overall Female:

Elizabeth Dollas (Amesbury, Massachusetts): 3:02:45

Georgia Bromberg (Birmingham, Alabama): 3:26:40

Cheryl Allen (Wellman, Iowa): 3:26:51

Half Marathon Overall Male:

Jesse Becker (Walker, Michigan): 1:13:09

Benjamin Kimanthi (Little Rock): 1:15:21

Barrett Kerth (Little Rock): 1:16:21

Half Marathon Overall Female:Tilda Helgesson (Mountain Home, Arkansas): 1:30:37

Natosha Crisco (Sherwood, Arkansas): 1:34:41

Lindsay Petruk (Little Rock): 1:35:57

Helgesson is originally from Sweden, but currently resides in Mountain Home. She’s lived in Arkansas for 10 years. This is her first time winning the Little Rock Half Marathon, and her first time to run it.

According to the Little Rock Marathon, the organization has given more than $1.4 million dollars to Little Rock Parks and Recreation since the race’s inception 20 years ago. With an estimated $6 million in local spending annually, more than 140,000 individuals have participated in a Little Rock Marathon race, sponsored event, or our unique free training program.

The mission of the marathon is to provide a premier event that’s open to athletes of all abilities while promoting a health lifestyle through running and walking. For more information on the 2022 Little Rock Marathon, visit www.littlerockmarathon.com.