Arkansas residents being to prepare for possible record flooding

MORRILTON, Ark. (KARK) - (5/25/19) The Arkansas River is expected to rise to record stages in certain areas this weekend, one of those areas is Morrilton.

The national weather service says this area of the Arkansas River sat at 29.8 feet at noon today.

In the coming days it's expected to crest at a record 42 feet, which is 12 feet above the flood stage.

It's areas like this that have grabbed the attention of nearby people and the Arkansas National Guard.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.