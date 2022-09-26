Be sure your ceiling hook can bear the weight of your hanging fruit basket with produce in it, not just while it’s empty.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — September is National Rice Month and Hunger action month. The Arkansas Rice Industry is inviting you to join them in celebrating National Rice Month, while fighting against hunger in Arkansas.

On September 29, 2022, Arkansas Rice Company will donate rice for weekend backpacks for children, food boxes and food pantries. The rice will be distributed to five feeding American network food banks.

The donation will begin at 9:30 AM, right before Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Rice Month proclamation presentation. The event will take place at the Arkansas food bank located, on 4301 W. 65th St. in Little Rock, Ark.

For more information on this event, contact, 501-912-7560 or email becky@campbellward.com.