Arkansas revises virus limits on venues including arenas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday he’ll allow large venues such as arenas and stadiums to fill to one-third capacity, with approval, in a revision of restrictions he announced earlier this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson previously said he expected some adjustments to the restrictions on large venues to address “some inequity” on the capacity limits between casinos and other indoor venues.

On Monday, Hutchinson said venues such as arenas, stadiums, movie theaters and bowling alleys had to limit audiences to 50 or fewer people when they reopened on May 18. Then, on Thursday, he said he would allow the state’s three casinos to reopen on May 18 at one-third of their capacity.

