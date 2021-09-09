Arkansas revamps rental relief program’s rules to speed aid

FILE – In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Facing growing vaccine hesitancy, governors in states hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are asking federal regulators to grant full approval to the shots in the hope that will persuade more people to get them. The governors of Arkansas and Ohio have appealed in recent days for full approval as virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in their states. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is easing rules for its rental relief program to prioritize the funds for tenants at immediate risk of being evicted.

The changes announced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday come after little of the Arkansas Rent Relief Program’s funds have been distributed so far.

Hutchinson asked the state Department of Human Services to reviews its processes surrounding the program.

Arkansas set aside $173 million in federal funds for the program, but less than $10 million has been spent so far.

Arkansas is one of five states that Congress urged to speed up distribution of rental relief assistance.