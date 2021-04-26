Arkansas resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccinations

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has resumed using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal officials gave the green light to use it again.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced the move two days after U.S. Health officials said they were lifting an 11-day pause on using the J&J shots.

During the pause, scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 35% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The CDC says about 24% have been fully immunized.