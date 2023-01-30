LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The price of eggs continues to soar in grocery stores across the country.

Here in Arkansas customers are doing what they can to minimize the cost – taking their business straight to the coop.

With the cost of egg prices averaging around $6 here in Little Rock, that totals around $0.50 per egg.

“It’s pretty shocking,” chicken owner, Trey Rosenbaum said.

Trey Rosenbaum has had chickens for a little over five years, and he said they are one of his favorite hobbies and is also happy to have them to help bring down costs.

“Instead of spending $20 a week on eggs we are spending $5 a week on feed,” Rosenbaum said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, egg prices have jumped 49% in the last year, more than any other grocery category.

“Wow, this is wild, so it’s definitely been beneficial, it’s not an insignificant amount out of our budget and again once you factor in feed costs, it just doesn’t cost that much, so it’s been nice to save and it’s fun to be able to pass those savings on to friends as well,” Rosenbaum stated.

Trey Rosenbaum has these 11 chickens in his backyard.

He said in all, they lay at least one egg a day, totaling over 75 eggs a week.

“I raise chickens to lay eggs, so I want lots of eggs,” Rosenbaum said.

Trey Rosenbaum said the chickens are very low maintenance and are very easy to take care of.

He also said he encouraged anyone wanting to bite the bullet to get some chickens and help cut down on the grocery bill.