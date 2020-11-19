Arkansas requiring bars, restaurants to close by 11 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is requiring bars, restaurants and clubs that serve alcohol to close by 11 p.m. in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who announced the move Thursday, said it was recommended by a task force he formed to address the growth in virus cases this winter.

The earlier closing time begins Friday and remains in effect through Jan. 3.

Hutchinson has resisted calls to impose new restrictions on businesses and earlier this week rejected a White House panel’s call to scale back indoor dining capacity of restaurants in most of the state.