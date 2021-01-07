Arkansas reports near-record increase in coronavirus deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reported a near-record increase in coronavirus deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported 65 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total fatalities since the pandemic began to 3,901.

The increase was the state’s highest since it reported a record 66 deaths on Dec. 29.

The state’s virus cases rose by 3,705 to 242,593. Its COVID-19 hospitalizations declined by two after several days of hitting new record highs.

There are 427 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state.