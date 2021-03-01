Arkansas reports 94 new virus cases, hospitalizations drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reported 94 new cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday said the state’s confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began now totals 322,509.

The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 now totals 5,250. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 14 to 441.

The low number of new cases comes the day after Arkansas saw a spike that officials said was due to a cleanup in virus data.

The department reported 636,600 of the 989,580 coronavirus vaccine doses the state has received so far have been given.