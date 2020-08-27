Arkansas reports 411 coronavirus cases in public schools

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is reporting at least 411 students, teachers and staff at its public schools are actively infected with the coronavirus.

The state began releasing details on virus cases at public school districts Thursday, four days into the new school year.

The state is releasing numbers at districts that have more than five confirmed cases. Arkansas’ public schools have about 480,000 students and more than 69,000 teachers and staff.

The state reported seven more deaths from COVID-19 and two fewer people hospitalized with the illness.

