Arkansas psychology major has research project accepted into national conference

Magnolia, Ark. (12/03/19)— Erin Burch, a senior psychology major at South Arkansas University (SAU), has gotten a research project accepted to deliver a presentation to a national conference in New Orleans this February.

Burch, a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, initially planned to become a nurse practitioner, but changed her major from nursing to psychology after attending a few classes and finding her calling in her freshman year.

Burch’s study focuses on loneliness and depression among college students, especially those in the LGBT community.

Her article, titled College Students Who Experience Depression and Loneliness: The Influences of Sexual and Gender Minority Status, is scheduled to be published in 2020 by the National Social Science Journal (NSSJ), which only accepts 12-15% of all articles submitted.

Burch will also present her article at the National Conference of the Society of Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) in New Orleans.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.