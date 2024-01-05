ARKANSAS (KTAL/KMSS) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting up to 15 schools to participate in their Farm to School and Early Childhood Education program for 2024-2025.

The Farm to School program aims to increase access to fresh, healthy, and locally produced food while educating students about the importance of agriculture and nutrition.

The program is open to individuals working within the K-12 school system looking to expand their existing farm-to-school efforts throughout the state.

Upon completion of the course, each teacher will receive a $1,000 grant to improve their school garden.

It offers a year-long professional development program that offers training, resources, and technical assistance to school educators, administrators, school nutrition directors, cafeteria staff, local farmers, and community partners.

According to the USDA, 30.4 million students eat school lunches each day; that’s 5 billion lunches annually.

The Arkansas School Garden Project offers funds to develop or expand school gardens, 44% of students eat more fruits and vegetables when schools serve local food.

The Farm to School Institute includes a three-day kickoff retreat in July 2024, coaching and peer networking for one year, and a celebratory spring 2025 gathering.

“From the retreat to the end of the school year, we get to assist schools in the implementation of a school-wide plan that integrates all three aspects of farm to school – school gardens, education, and local procurement,” stated Farm to School and Early Childhood Education Program Coordinator, Jessica Chapman in a press release.

Applications are open through March 1.