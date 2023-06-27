BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A preschool teacher at a Rogers daycare has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Dylan Lee Harlow, 21, was arrested on June 23 for sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The Rogers Police Department received a tip from an Arkansas State Police hotline on June 22 regarding an allegation of sexual assault.

The person who called the hotline was an employee at the daycare and was in the room with Harlow during the incident in which he allegedly inappropriately touched a child.

The incident reportedly occurred while Harlow was changing a child’s diaper.

The employee who called the hotline told investigators that Harlow appeared “very focused and zoned in on what he was doing.”

An affidavit says that when the employee made eye contact with Harlow, he appeared to be shocked and stopped what he was doing.

When Harlow was interviewed by investigators, he denied touching any juveniles inappropriately.

Bond was set at $50,000 and Harlow was ordered not to have any contact with children who are not related to him biologically.

Harlow’s arraignment is scheduled for August 7.