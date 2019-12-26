Arkansas: Possible murder under investigation

Mansfield, Ark. (12/26/19)— The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a Sebastian County woman.

The body of Melinda Rogers, age 57, was discovered about 5:10 P.M. on Christmas Eve in her home in Mansfield.

A Mansfield police officer and a relative of the victim found the body, and evidence in the home is leading investigators to believe she may have been murdered.

Local authorities have requested Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to supervise the investigation.

A phone call from a Texas sheriff’s department to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department in Fort Smith prompted Mansfield police to do a welfare check on Rogers.

The arrest of a woman in Nacogdoches County, Texas, plus information discovered in the arrest, prompted the call to Arkansas authorities.

Rogers’ body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

