Arkansas police officer OK after rollover crash while responding to emergency

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville officer is back to work after hydroplaning causing his police cruiser to rollover.

Officer Chase Harris was responding to an emergency call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, of an unresponsive woman lying on the ground.

Harris was traveling south on Rupple Road off Wedington Drive at a high rate of speed, in the rain, when his cruiser hit a patch of road that was covered in water.

The cruiser began to turn sideways, hitting the median, causing the vehicle to rollover into the other lane.

A passerby who witnessed the crash stopped to check on Officer Harris. One man opened the passenger side of the cruiser and asked if Harris was OK. He said he was fine and began to crawl out of the side of the vehicle.

Once out of the vehicle, other people were asking Harris if he was OK. One woman who identified herself as a medical student at the University of Arkansas told Harris he was bleeding.

Soon after the crash, Central EMS arrived and treated Harris.

According to Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. Tony Murphy, Harris is OK and back to work as of Thursday, April 1.

On March 10, Harris is the same officer who was the first to arrive on the scene of a burning van in Fayetteville. The vehicle ended up rolling down a hill into a neighboring lot causing the yard to catch fire.

He jumped into action to extinguish the fire from the burning vehicle. Once stomping out the flames, Harris asked if everything was OK.