Arkansas Police investigating officer-involved shooting

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred after a Carroll County man charged at officers with a knife.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at 8 A.M. that involved 34-year-old Maung Tway. According to investigators, deputies asked Tway to step out of his bedroom and he opened the door with a knife.

Allegedly, deputies demanded Tway to drop his weapon and he continued to approach the officers with the knife. As a result of this, one of the officers fired his pistol and struck Tway.

Tway was transported to a Berryville hospital and was later pronounced dead. His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

An investigative case file will be prepared by the Special Agents of the state police Crime Investigation Division and given to the Carroll County prosecuting attorney who will decide if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.