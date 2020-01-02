Arkansas: Police investigating New Year’s Eve officer involved shooting on I-40

West Memphis, Ark. (01/02/20)— The Arkansas State Police is conducting an investigation of an officer involved shooting that occurred on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 40 in West Memphis at the 283 mile marker near the Arkansas Department of Transportation weigh station.

The investigation is being led by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and will focus on the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer as defined by Arkansas laws.

Shortly after midnight, a police pursuit involving Memphis police officers crossed into Arkansas and ended when an Arkansas State Trooper intervened to stop the vehicle being pursued.

The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a suspect involved in an earlier robbery and kidnapping.

Memphis Police Department authorities have issued a news release detailing the incident that preceded the pursuit and their officers’ subsequent contact with the suspect as the pursuit ended.

The state police special agents assigned to the case will prepare an investigative file that will be submitted to the Crittenden County prosecuting attorney.

The prosecutor will review the statements and evidence contained in the file and determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.