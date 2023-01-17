BENTON, Ark. – Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.

Officers said they responded to the 19000 block of the south service road near the Highway 5 overpass just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a deceased 13-year-old victim of a hit-and-run.

Officials with the Benton Police Department said they have identified the driver of the black Nissan Pathfinder that hit the teenager.

Authorities have said that the name of the driver will not be released as detectives continue their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is still asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.