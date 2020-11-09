Arkansas police chief resigns after threatening Democrats

MARSHALL, Ark. (AP) — The police chief of a small Arkansas community has resigned after posting online threats of violence targeting Democrats.

Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott said in a statement Saturday that Police Chief Lang Holland had resigned effective immediately.

Elliott said the city “strongly condemns” Holland’s posts and doesn’t “in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion.”

Holland was among a number of police chiefs and sheriffs in Arkansas who said they wouldn’t support Hutchinson’s statewide face mask requirement aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.