Arkansas police chief resigns after appearing to call for violence over election

Arkansas (NBC) (11/09/20)— An Arkansas police chief has resigned after he posted messages on a right-wing social media site that appeared to urge people to assault “Marxist” Democrats over the presidential election, the mayor said.

Kevin Elliot, the mayor of Marshall, a city of roughly 1,200 people about 100 miles north of Little Rock, said in a statement Saturday that he “condemned” the comments by Police Chief Lang Holland.

“The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion,” he said. “We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens.”

Elliot said that after he consulted with lawyers about Holland’s posts, which appeared on the site Parler, he met with Holland, who resigned effective immediately.

The posts were no longer visible Sunday, but NBC affiliate KARK of Little Rock published screenshots of some of them.

“When this over and Trump is president for 4 more years,” one said, “do not forget what these Marxist bastards have tried to do. When you see one in public get in their face do not give them any peace. Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done.”

The post and others were first published by The Ozarks Coalition, which tracks hate groups in Arkansas.

A member of the group, Quinn Foster, said a tipster flagged the posts early Saturday. The group had planned to stage a protest at City Hall on Sunday but canceled it after Holland resigned.

Other screenshots posted by the group appeared to show Holland calling the FBI and the CIA “Marxist” organizations working to overthrow the United States.

“Hang all these Marxist Democrats now,” the message said.

Efforts to reach Holland were unsuccessful Sunday. A message sent to a phone number listed under his name was not immediately responded to.

