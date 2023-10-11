MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two people are seriously injured following a police chase that started in Arkansas and ended in Mississippi on Wednesday, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

The police pursuit started on I-55 north of Marion, Arkansas, where law enforcement officers chased the suspect into Hernando, Mississippi, and ended in a fiery crash.

During the chase, law enforcement officers said that they used stop sticks to get the suspect’s vehicle to stop. The suspect’s vehicle then drove his car into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a semi-truck on I-55.

Law enforcement officers say they began chasing the suspect after a domestic violence incident between a man and woman, who are both from Wisconsin.

According to Marion police, the woman had a no-contact order against the man. She was reportedly driving down 1-55 north of Marion when the man started ramming her car causing her to hit a concrete wall.

All lanes are currently blocked Northbound on I-55 and I-69 south exit 283B.